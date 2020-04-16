Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Northview Apartment REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.75 to C$36.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northview Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.38.

Get Northview Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE:NVU.UN opened at C$33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.92, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.97. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.15 and a 1-year high of C$36.70.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.