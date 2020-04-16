Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NPRUF. National Bank Financial lowered Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.