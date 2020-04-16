Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IVREF opened at $4.40 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

