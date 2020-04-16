Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IVREF opened at $4.40 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
