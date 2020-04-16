Nicholas Robertson Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39).
Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,271 ($29.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,947.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,839.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.69.
ASOS (LON:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that ASOS plc will post 8086.7333743 EPS for the current year.
About ASOS
ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.
Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.