Nicholas Robertson Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,271 ($29.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,947.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,839.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.69.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that ASOS plc will post 8086.7333743 EPS for the current year.

ASC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,141.25 ($41.32).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

