New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.89 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

