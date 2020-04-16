Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 4.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares shot up 4.7% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $440.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $400.51 and last traded at $415.21, 8,701,643 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 8,382,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.72.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.38.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

