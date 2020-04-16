National Bank Financial Trims Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$30.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.56.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$20.50 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$49.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

