National Bank Financial Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$3.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.83.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.49.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 63,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$230,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,040.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

