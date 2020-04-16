National Bank Financial Comments on Shaw Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:SJR opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 665,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 749,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 6,680.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,327,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after buying an additional 1,308,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $84,193,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,399,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

