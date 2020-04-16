Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.