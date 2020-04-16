Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Cut to Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

