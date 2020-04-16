Morgan Stanley Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $27.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,051 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

