Morgan Stanley Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $107.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

