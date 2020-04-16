Morgan Stanley Boosts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $61.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABG. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,856,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

