Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.14 on May 26th

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MTU stock opened at GBX 104.45 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.74. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Company Profile
