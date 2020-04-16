Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.14 on May 26th

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MTU stock opened at GBX 104.45 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.74. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Get Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust alerts:

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Company Profile

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.