Mizuho Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $34.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $54.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AERI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.44 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

