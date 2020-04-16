Michael J. Happe Buys 3,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WGO stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

