Michael J. Davidoff Sells 4,285 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $86,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Davidoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,262.52.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael J. Davidoff sold 689 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $13,780.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael J. Davidoff sold 700 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $14,042.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $150,605.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 310,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

