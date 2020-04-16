Michael J. Arougheti Sells 45,262 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ARES opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

