MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Trading Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGIC Investment traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.43, 181,238 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,560,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after buying an additional 1,912,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,631,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after buying an additional 886,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.