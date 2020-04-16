Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $665.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.62. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.