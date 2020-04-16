Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $146.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

