Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00.

HMN stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,943 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 909,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.