Mary Losty Sells 10,000 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Director Mary Losty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,143 shares in the company, valued at $336,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.75. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $19.20.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

