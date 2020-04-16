Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of MMC opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

