Mark W. Kroll Sells 10,902 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.