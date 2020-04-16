Marc J. Rowan Sells 85,679 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 85,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $3,445,152.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

APO stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,716,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after buying an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

