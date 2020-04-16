LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LYFT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on LYFT to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on LYFT to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. LYFT has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. Analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

