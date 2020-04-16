Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$72.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.04. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$59.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.00. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8899996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$892,988.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,493,135.96. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$416,185.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at C$661,617.75.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

