Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

