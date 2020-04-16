Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. G.Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of LYV opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after buying an additional 483,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

