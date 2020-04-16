Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $217.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Linde from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

NYSE LIN opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

