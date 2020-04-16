Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 230,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64.

On Monday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

