Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

LDOS stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

