Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Learning Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 154.67 ($2.03).

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.52) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.39. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of $774.07 million and a P/E ratio of 82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

