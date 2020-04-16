Laurance Roberts Sells 13,600 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

