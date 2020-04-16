Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of KR opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

