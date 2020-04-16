Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

