KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

KNRRY opened at $22.09 on Monday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

