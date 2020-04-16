KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a top pick rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $8,923,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

