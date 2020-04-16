Kinnevik (KNVKF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Shares of KNVKF stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Kinnevik has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.