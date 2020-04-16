Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$16.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.63.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

