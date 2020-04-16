KeyCorp Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$25.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.56.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$20.50 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.