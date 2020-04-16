Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and 1347 Property Insurance (NYSE:PIH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kemper and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 2 1 3.00 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than 1347 Property Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 10.54% 11.42% 3.36% 1347 Property Insurance -20.89% 5.55% 1.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and 1347 Property Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.04 billion 0.90 $531.10 million $6.27 10.80 1347 Property Insurance $5.60 million 5.31 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance.

Summary

Kemper beats 1347 Property Insurance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.