Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00.

NYSE K opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,850,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

