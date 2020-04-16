Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKKLY opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $34.86.

About Kasikornbank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

