Karen Valentine Sells 635 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $22,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,593,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,328 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,778,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNST. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

