Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.29.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:JE opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.11. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$658.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$744.30 million. Analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.