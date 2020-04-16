JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,100 ($119.71) to GBX 9,700 ($127.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,764 ($102.13) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,585.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

