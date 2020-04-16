JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conduent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Conduent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

