JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conduent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.
Shares of CNDT stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Conduent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
